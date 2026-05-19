Taijul Islam’s four-wicket haul triggers Pakistan's collapse in second Test at Sylhet

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam (right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Babar Azam (not pictured) during day four of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 19, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Taijul Islam’s four-wicket haul triggered a dramatic Pakistan collapse as the visitors lost seven wickets while still needing 121 runs for victory at the end of day four of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming their chase in the final session, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha held firm against a disciplined Bangladesh attack, frustrating the hosts with a crucial 100-run stand for the sixth wicket that eased early pressure.

Rizwan continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his 14th Test half-century, while Salman Ali Agha also reached his 12th first-class fifty in red-ball cricket as Pakistan moved past the 250-run mark.

However, the 134-run partnership was eventually broken when Taijul struck again, removing Salman for a well-compiled 71 off 102 balls, an innings featuring six fours and a six.

Pakistan then slipped further into trouble, losing their seventh wicket when Hasan Ali was dismissed for a duck, with Taijul claiming his fourth wicket of the innings. The visitors were left reeling at 304-7 in 83.2 overs.

At stumps, Pakistan were 316-7 in 86 overs, with Rizwan unbeaten on 75 and Sajid Khan on eight, still requiring 121 runs for victory.

Earlier, Pakistan began steadily on day four as Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal adopted a cautious approach. However, Nahid Rana broke their 27-run opening stand by dismissing Fazal for six off 28 balls.

Pakistan suffered further setbacks when Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Azan for 21, leaving them at 41-2 in 16 overs.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood then steadied the innings with a vital third-wicket partnership, guiding Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

Starting the second session at 101-2, Pakistan lost three quick wickets before tea as Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam dismissed Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood in quick succession.

Babar fell after a fighting 47 off 52 deliveries, while Saud Shakeel managed just six off 21 balls, leaving Pakistan under pressure at 154-4 in 43.4 overs.

Shan Masood resisted with a composed 71 off 116 balls, reaching his 14th Test half-century, but was eventually dismissed by Taijul as Pakistan slipped further.

Despite the collapse, Rizwan and Salman rebuilt the innings with a crucial stand that pushed Pakistan beyond 200 runs and briefly stabilised the chase.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 in their first innings after being reduced to 116-6. Litton Das starred with a commanding 126 off 159 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes.

Khurram Shahzad led Pakistan’s bowling with 4 for 81, while Mohammad Abbas took three wickets, Hasan Ali claimed two, and Sajid Khan added one.

Pakistan were later dismissed for 232, conceding a 46-run first-innings deficit. Babar Azam top-scored with 68, while Sajid Khan contributed a brisk 38.

Bangladesh’s second innings produced 390, setting Pakistan a daunting target of 437. Mushfiqur Rahim struck a superb 137, supported by Litton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Khurram Shahzad again impressed with four wickets, while Sajid Khan took three and Hasan Ali and Abbas shared the remaining scalps.