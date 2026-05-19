Hunain Shah among faces likely in Pakistan squad for Australia ODIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Hunain Shah celebrates after the match-winning victory against Islamabad United during the Eliminator Two Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 01, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Final consultations are underway regarding the selection of Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

The series will begin in Rawalpindi on May 30 before the remaining two matches are played in Lahore on June 2 and June 4.

According to sources, former captain Babar Azam is likely to be included in Pakistan’s squad for the series, while several changes are also expected from the group that recently featured against Bangladesh, as selectors consider fresh combinations ahead of the home series.

Sources add that Fakhar Zaman and Sufiyan Muqeem are set to make their comebacks, while Hunain Shah is expected to earn his maiden call-up to the national team.

Hunain had an outstanding run for debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 where he picked up 17 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 8.57.

Meanwhile, it could prove difficult for Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat to retain their places in the ODI setup. Discussions are also continuing regarding wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and his role in the squad, sources said.

The Australian team is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on 23 May, while the Pakistan squad will begin training in Rawalpindi from 22 May.

Sources further stated that the national side is expected to play a practice match during the training camp.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had assembled a pool of 28 players for the Australia series in a week-long white-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The camp, which began on May 15, will run until May 21 and includes training sessions as well as practice matches.

The PCB further stated that the NCA coaching staff will work alongside the Pakistan men’s white-ball team management to train and monitor the players throughout the camp.