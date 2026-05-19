Former Australian wicketkeeper John Maclean dies aged 80

An undated picture of former Australian cricketer John Maclean. — AFP

Former Australia and Queensland wicketkeeper John Maclean has passed away at the age of 80 following a lengthy illness.

Maclean represented Australia in four Test matches and two One-Day Internationals during the 1978-79 home Ashes series.

His opportunity at international level came during a turbulent period in Australian cricket when several leading players, including first-choice wicketkeeper Rod Marsh, were unavailable due to their involvement in World Series Cricket.

He made his first-class debut for Queensland in 1968 and quickly established himself as one of the state's finest wicketkeepers.

In his debut Sheffield Shield season, Maclean broke the Queensland record for most dismissals in a campaign, surpassing a mark previously held by former Australia gloveman Wally Grout. He also registered his highest first-class score of 156 during that same season.

His impressive performances earned him selection for an Australian development tour of New Zealand in 1969-70 alongside future stars Greg Chappell and Dennis Lillee.

However, Maclean was overlooked for the opening Ashes Test of 1970-71, with Marsh preferred as Australia’s wicketkeeper. He would not play for Australia again until the 1978-79 season, which proved to be the final campaign of his first-class career.

Maclean played a significant role in Queensland’s strong Sheffield Shield sides of the 1970s, helping the team finish runners-up four times in five seasons between 1973-74 and 1977-78.

He captained Queensland in 30 of his 86 Shield appearances before stepping aside to help attract Chappell from South Australia.

He concluded his first-class career with 385 dismissals, comprising 354 catches and 31 stumpings. His 314 dismissals for Queensland remain the fourth-highest tally for the state and the 11th-most in Sheffield Shield history.

In recognition of his services to cricket, Maclean was awarded an MBE in the 1980 Queen’s Birthday Honours. He later served as vice-president of Queensland Cricket in 1990-91 before becoming president from 1992 to 1994.

Maclean also represented players on the Australian Cricket Board and was awarded Queensland Cricket life membership in 1998.

Current Queensland Cricket chair Kirsten Pike paid tribute to Maclean’s lasting impact on the game.

"As a player, he led from the front and the tributes from past teammates and the wider community since his passing have emphasised his 'team first' leadership as well as his generous nature," Pike said.

"He played in an era that admired tough, dedicated players who gave their all on the field and then enjoyed the camaraderie that followed the game, building life-long friendships along the way. He flew the flag for Queensland in all he did, as a player and then as a coach, businessman and administrator.

"John was a passionate contributor as a Life Member and enjoyed seeing the success that Queensland has enjoyed over the past 30 years. We share our condolences with his family and many friends," he added.