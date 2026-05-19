WATCH: Brock Lesnar attacks Oba Femi on WWE Raw after WrestleMania 42 defeat

Brock Lesnar makes his return to WWE on Monday Night RAW and attacks OBA Femi here at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on May 18, 2026. — WWE

NORTH CAROLINA: Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar made an explosive return to WWE Monday Night Raw, launching a brutal attack on 'The Ruler' Oba Femi just weeks after his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 42.

The Beast Incarnate ambushed the rising Nigerian star during the latest episode of Raw at the Greensboro Coliseum, delivering a merciless assault that included four devastating F-5s.

🚨 BROCK LESNAR IS BACK!!!! 🚨



AND JUST HIT OBA FEMI WITH FOUR F-5s!!!! pic.twitter.com/lxmJTicOVO — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

The shocking segment, which has since been shared widely by WWE, showed Lesnar dominating Femi in the ring and leaving him laid out as the crowd reacted with a mix of shock and excitement.

The Nigerian born Beast Slayer had sensationally defeated Lesnar in the opening match of Night 2 at WrestleMania 42 on 19 April at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

In what many viewed as a passing-of-the-torch bout, Femi absorbed Lesnar’s signature German suplexes and an F-5, displaying impressive no-sell resilience.

He ultimately countered with a massive chokeslam followed by his ‘Fall from Grace’ powerbomb to secure the pinfall victory.

Following that defeat, an emotional Lesnar appeared to retire from in-ring competition, famously leaving his gloves and boots in the centre of the ring as he exited with Paul Heyman.

His unannounced return on Raw, however, suggests the retirement was short-lived.

The vicious attack has immediately reignited their rivalry, with strong speculation that a rematch is being planned for WWE’s upcoming Clash in Italy premium live event on 31 May in Turin.