Chennai set to host historic BBL 2026–27 season opener

Perth Scorchers players celebrate their win after the Big Bash League (BBL) final against Sydney Sixers at the Optus Stadium in Perth on January 25, 2026. — AFP

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home ground of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is on course to host the opening match of the 2026–27 Big Bash League (BBL) season in December.

Cricket Australia first identified the venue as a potential host in February this year.

Following months of discussions, it is understood that CA has received positive feedback from both the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), allowing planning to move forward.

On Monday, a five-member Cricket Australia delegation attended Chennai Super Kings’ final home match of the IPL season against Sunrisers Hyderabad as part of a venue inspection.

CA is also understood to be working closely with the Australian government. BCCI president Mithun Manhas was also present at the stadium.

However, final approvals are still required at government level before the fixture can be formally confirmed.

Cricket Australia could potentially purchase the match from the host club to take full control of the fixture in India. Scheduling challenges remain a key consideration due to long travel distances and player workload management.

There are no direct flights from Australia to Chennai, although routes via cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru take around 11 to 13 hours with stopovers. Recovery time for players returning to Australia would also need to be factored in.

Chennai’s weather in December is another concern, with the city often experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding during the monsoon period.

Broadcast timing is also under discussion. Day matches would be more suitable for Australian television audiences, as IPL day games begin at 8pm Australian Eastern Standard Time, while night matches start at midnight.

The concept follows a growing trend in Australian sport, with the National Rugby League staging matches in Las Vegas to launch its season.

However, unlike the NRL season which runs over six months, the BBL is played in a compact seven-week window from mid-December to late January.

Former Chennai Super Kings spinner R Ashwin was set to become the first Indian international to feature in the BBL this season after signing for Sydney Thunder, but he withdrew due to a knee injury.

Several BBL franchises are interested in participating in the Chennai fixture. Sydney Thunder along with Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades are among those open to playing in India.

However, one club would be designated as the “home” team, which would reduce their home fixtures in Australia to four, impacting membership and ticket revenue.

The Melbourne Renegades are already exploring a hybrid home model for the upcoming season after their agreement with Marvel Stadium ended.

They are considering venues including GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Junction Oval.

Floodlights are being installed at the Junction Oval ahead of next summer, although its capacity is limited to around 6,000 spectators.

The Chennai proposal is separate from ongoing debates over BBL privatisation in Australia. The six states remain divided on plans to introduce private investment into the eight franchises.

Cricket Australia is testing market interest with three clubs — the Renegades, Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes — to assess potential valuations.

Discussions continue with New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. NSW and Queensland have rejected the initial proposal, while South Australia has indicated it prefers to observe outcomes before making a decision.

New South Wales Cricket is also in talks with Cricket Australia on an alternative model that would avoid private investment.

It argues that CA can improve revenues within the current structure, increase player payments and strengthen the league’s financial position without introducing external ownership into Australian cricket.