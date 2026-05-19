Neymar returns as Carlo Ancelotti names Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Bolivia at Mangueirao on September 08, 2023 in Belem, Brazil. — Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has named Neymar in his squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup, offering the veteran forward an opportunity to return to football’s biggest stage after an injury-plagued period.

The 34-year-old striker, Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer with 79 international goals, returns to the national setup after a lengthy absence caused by a succession of injuries that ruled him out for much of the qualifying campaign.

É A LISTA DO CORAÇÃO! É A LISTA DO BRASIL! 🇧🇷



Não são apenas 26 nomes. São 26 corações que sonharam com esse momento.



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ISSO É BRASIL! pic.twitter.com/1MRWJyG9ug — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) May 18, 2026

Speaking at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, Ancelotti explained that Neymar’s selection was based on his recent performances and improving fitness levels rather than reputation alone.

“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition,” said Ancelotti.

“He has the same role and responsibilities as everyone else, but he is an experienced player. It's true that in some positions we prioritized experience,” he added.

The Italian coach, who took charge of Brazil last year, had previously insisted Neymar would only be selected if he proved his fitness and form. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star had endured a difficult spell with Al Hilal before returning to boyhood club Santos FC.

Neymar, who has not represented Brazil since 2023, said on Sunday he believed he had done enough to secure a place in the squad despite concerns surrounding his fitness.

“Physically, I feel great. I’ve been improving with every game,” Neymar told reporters after Santos’ 3-0 defeat to Coritiba.

Brazil’s attacking options remain packed with talent, as Neymar joins players such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Endrick in the final squad.

However, several notable names missed out due to injuries, including Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Estevao Willian. Meanwhile, Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos were among the surprise omissions.

“Some of the players who were with us this year won't be happy with this list. I'm sorry, and I want to thank everyone who was with us,” Ancelotti added.

For the unversed, Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce) and Weverton (Gremio).

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG) and Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad) and Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo).

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).