Hansi Flick signs contract extension with Barcelona

FC Barcelona players throw coach Hansi Flick in the air as they celebrate after winning the LaLiga at Camp Nou in Barcelona on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Hansi Flick has officially signed a contract extension with LaLiga club Barcelona through to June 2028, with an option for one more year, the club said on Monday.

The 61-year-old's previous deal had been set to expire in June 2027.

Barcelona clinched the title after a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid at a roaring Camp Nou, claiming their 29th LaLiga title on May 10, with three games to spare.

Flick, who won a treble with Bayern Munich, joined Barca in 2024 on a two-year contract, arriving with an aim to rebuild his reputation after being sacked by Germany in September 2023.

Under his leadership, Barca quickly regained their domestic dominance, winning back-to-back LaLiga titles along with the 2024-25 Copa del Rey and successive Spanish Super Cups.

After winning the title, Hansi Flick on Tuesday said he will sign a one-year extension, with an option for an extra year.

"I'll let you know - sorry - the last few days I’ve had different things to do," Flick, whose father died on Sunday, told reporters.

"Of course, I'm really happy about this (contract extension). They have given me and my team the confidence to work one or two years more, so for me it's like that.

"I think a lot of coaches would be happy if they get a contract of three, four or five years, but in Barca's case it's good to limit it. I really appreciate it a lot.”

Hansi Flick added the club, and he will see if things go right; they can extend the deal to one more year.

"We go to 2028 and then we'll see if everything is right, and if so, we can decide on one more year. The club has the right, and I have the right - I think it's a good deal," Flick added.