Real Madrid reach agreement with Jose Mourinho

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho during a Primeira Liga match against S.C. Braga at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on May 11, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid have verbally reached an agreement with Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese manager will sign a two-year contract, Sky Sports reported on Monday.

Mourinho, 63, led Benfica to an unbeaten season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season; however, his team have missed out on the league title.

Mourinho won a LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana during his previous three-year spell at Real.

Jose is under contract at Benfica until June 2027, and he said the Portuguese club has already proposed a renewal.

Mourinho has previously coached Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and has also lifted the Champions League trophy twice in his career.

The likes of Jurgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps, Mauricio Pochettino and others were all in the race to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. However, the president of the club, Florentino Perez believes Jose Mourinho is the right person to lead Real out of the difficult situation they find themselves in.

Arbeloa was appointed as the replacement of Xabi Alonso in January, after the latter left Madrid by mutual agreement a day after their 3-2 defeat by bitter rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

But Arbeloa has also failed to inspire confidence among the players. Additionally, the fight between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouamen also raised doubts over Alvaro’s ability to keep the dressing room in control.

Real Madrid’s humiliation in the El Clasico by their rival club Barcelona forced Perez to fast-track the decision of replacing Arbeloa and finally, the agreement has been reached.