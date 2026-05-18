Umar Gul breaks silence on Shaheen Afridi feud rumors after viral on-field clip

The collage of photos features Pakistan's Test bowling coach Umar Gul (left), while in the second image Gul is seen discussing with Shaheen Afridi during the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. - AFP/X

SYLHET: Bowling coach of Pakistan's red-ball team Umar Gul has ended discussion surrounding viral video of him and Shaheen Afridi which appeared to show them arguing on the field during the second Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday match situation.

The video went viral on social media with claims Shaheen Afridi disrespected Gul although there was no verified evidence of their conversation leading to misunderstanding and widespread speculation among viewers online.

Addressing confusion on social media over an incident the former right-arm pacer clarified that there was no internal dispute within the squad.

He explained that Hasan had suffered a head injury and was temporarily off the field while Shaheen Afridi was simply informed about the situation as part of routine team communication.

"There was also a misunderstanding on social media regarding Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali had suffered a head injury and was off the field, and Shaheen was simply informed about the situation. There is no issue, but it was misinterpreted online," he stated.

Earlier in the match Bangladesh set Pakistan a target of 437 runs powered by a commanding innings from Mushfiqur Rahim who scored 137 off 233 deliveries hitting 12 fours and one six.

He was well supported by Litton Das with 69 off 92 balls and Mahmudul Hasan Joy who scored 52 off 64 deliveries.

In reply Pakistan made a steady start to their final innings reaching 0-0 in two overs at stumps on day three and will resume their chase on Tuesday with young openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais at the crease.