Former England captain Mike Smith dies aged 92

An undated picture of former England Test captain Mike Smith. - AFP

Former England cricket captain Mike John Smith has died at the age of 92, the Warwickshire County Cricket Club announced on Monday.

Smith represented England in 50 Tests, leading the side in 25 of them. A dependable top-order batter, he scored 2,278 runs at an average of 31.63 during an international career spanning the late 1950s and 1960s.

He made his Test debut against New Zealand at Edgbaston in 1958 and was awarded an OBE in 1976 for his services to cricket.

A stalwart of Warwickshire, Smith enjoyed a distinguished county career between 1956 and 1975, scoring 39,832 first-class runs in 637 matches. He registered 69 centuries and 241 half-centuries, a total that remains the 18th-highest in first-class cricket history.

Warwickshire County Cricket Club are saddened to learn of the passing of Bears' legend MJK Smith at the age of 92.



Once a Bear, Always a Bear.



🐻 #YouBears pic.twitter.com/Dk1tej1y7l — Bears (@WarwickshireCCC) May 18, 2026

He still holds Warwickshire’s record for the most runs in a single season, having amassed 2,417 runs in 1959. He was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year the following year.

Beyond his playing career, Smith served as Warwickshire chairman from 1991 to 2003, a period during which the county enjoyed significant success. He also worked as an International Cricket Council match referee, officiating in four Tests and 17 ODIs.

Tributes were paid ahead of the County Championship fixture between Warwickshire and Glamorgan at Edgbaston on Monday following news of his passing.

Born in Leicestershire and educated at Stamford School, Smith also represented Oxford University before beginning his celebrated Warwickshire career. He was also a talented rugby union player, representing Oxford University and Leicester.