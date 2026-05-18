"Mentally ready to chase it': Umar Gul backs Pakistan to win Sylhet Test

Pakistan’s red-ball bowling coach Umar Gul speaks during a media conference after the end of day three of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 18, 2026. - BCB

SYLHET: Pakistan’s Test bowling coach Umar Gul has expressed confidence that the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh remains evenly poised, emphasising that weather conditions and the time left in the match could prove decisive in determining the outcome.

Speaking at a media conference in Sylhet, Gul said the contest is still wide open with two full days remaining, adding that the possibility of rain and the match situation mean both sides remain firmly in contention.

"We still have two days left in the match and there is a chance of rain as well, so there is plenty of time remaining. The result is still open, and it does not look like a draw is likely," Gul said.

"If we bat through both days continuously, we have a real chance of chasing the target. Both teams still have an opportunity to win, and in cricket anything is possible," he added.

Chasing a daunting 437-run target set by Bangladesh, Gul acknowledged the scale of the challenge, stressing the importance of building long partnerships and maintaining discipline in the final innings.

"A target of 437 requires two to three strong partnerships. We are mentally ready to chase it and will give our best effort to achieve the target," Gul stated.

He further reflected on the nature of the pitch and the contrasting conditions across the match, noting that batting became significantly easier after early assistance for bowlers.

"The pitch offered help to bowlers on day one with moisture and swing, but became much better for batting on days two and three. Bangladesh’s batters played very well, while our bowlers were unfortunate and also did not use the review system effectively," he continued.

The former pacer also highlighted the broader challenges faced by fast bowlers in the longest format, pointing to limited Test exposure, demanding conditions, and the physical toll of playing in extreme weather.

"In red-ball cricket our bowlers lose rhythm due to limited Test matches. Unlike the PSL, pace drops in longer formats, and playing fewer Tests every six months makes it difficult to maintain consistency. Heat and humidity also make conditions challenging," he said.

Gul concluded by reiterating the importance of maintaining intensity in Test cricket, regardless of format or conditions.

"Regardless of the format, pace is always important in cricket, and maintaining intensity is key at this level," he concluded.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh set Pakistan a target of 437 runs, powered by a commanding innings from Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 137 off 233 deliveries, striking 12 fours and a six.

He was well supported by Litton Das with 69 off 92 balls and Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who made 52 off 64 deliveries.

In reply, Pakistan made a steady start to their final innings, reaching 0-0 in two overs at stumps on day three, and will resume their chase on Tuesday with openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais at the crease.