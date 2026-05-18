Mushfiqur Rahim breaks Bangladesh's century record in second Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century during day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 18, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Mushfiqur Rahim produced a record-breaking innings of 137 to become Bangladesh’s leading century-maker in Test cricket as the hosts set Pakistan a formidable 437-run target in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The experienced batter brought up his 14th Test century in style, reaching the milestone off 178 deliveries with nine fours and a six, surpassing teammate Mominul Haque, who had been level with him on 13 Test hundreds.

Mushfiqur’s landmark innings now places him at the top of Bangladesh’s all-time Test century list, ahead of Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das among the country’s most prolific red-ball batters.

Most Test centuries for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim – 14

Mominul Haque – 13

Tamim Iqbal – 10

Najmul Hossain Shanto – 9

Litton Das – 6

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 390 in 102.2 overs in their second innings, building on a first-innings lead to set Pakistan a challenging 437-run target.

Mushfiqur’s 137 came from 233 deliveries and included 12 boundaries and a six before he was dismissed by Sajid Khan.

Litton Das provided strong support with 69 off 92 balls, striking five fours, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy contributed 52 off 64 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries.

Further valuable contributions came from Mominul Haque with 30, Taijul Islam with 22, and useful lower-order runs from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful Islam.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad led the attack with figures of 4 for 86 in 20 overs. Sajid Khan claimed three wickets, while Hasan Ali took two and Mohammad Abbas added one.

In reply, Pakistan made a steady start to their second innings and were 0 without loss in two overs at stumps on day three.

Openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais will resume batting on day four as Pakistan begin the difficult chase of 437 runs to win the Test.