Novak Djokovic reacts to Jannik Sinner joining ‘exclusive club’

This collage of photos shows Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has reacted to Jannik Sinner joining an exclusive club after winning the Italian Open, as he became only the second man to complete the career “Golden Masters”.

Sinner beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the Italian Open final on Sunday to complete a sweep of all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles.

World number one Sinner, who had lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the tournament's final last year, finally captured the elusive title on home soil on his seventh attempt, clinching his fifth ATP 1000 title of the year.

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the men's singles title in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976, hours after Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 10-3 to become the first Italian pair to win the men's doubles title in 66 years.

When asked about how special it was to complete the Career Golden Slam at home, Sinner replied: “Yeah, there’s no better place to complete this set. It has been a very, very interesting tournament already back in the years. 2019, making my debut here on this court.

“I always felt a lot of, like in a different way, a very positive but different way, a lot of attention, a lot of emotions going through. It means a lot.

“I believe for an Italian, it’s one of the most special places we play tennis in. To win at least once in my career means a lot to me.”

Sinner also broke Novak Djokovic’s age record, by quite a big margin, as he is only 24-years-old while the Serbian tennis legend was 31 back in 2018.

But they are the only men to have achieved the feat, and Djokovic took to Instagram to welcome Sinner to the club.

“Welcome to the exclusive club, Jannik,” he wrote.

Sinner has now won three ATP 1000 titles on claycourt since April, establishing himself as a firm favourite heading into this month's French Open, the only major he has not yet won.