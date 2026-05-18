LPL 2026 schedule announced as Jaffna face Galle in opening clash

Sri Lanka cricket is displaying a drone show during the LPL final match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 21, 2024. — SLC

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 will officially get underway on July 17, featuring a repeat of the 2024 final between reigning champions Jaffna and runners-up Galle, the last edition of the tournament.

The opening fixture will be staged under lights at the Sinhalese Sports Club Grounds in Colombo, a venue that recently hosted its first T20 International during this year’s T20 World Cup.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm and will be preceded by an official opening ceremony marking the start of the new season.

The tournament will run from July 17 to August 8, after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earlier indicated a July 10 start with matches spread across four international venues.

The SSC will host the opening three-day block of matches (July 17–19) before the competition moves to Dambulla, followed by Kandy.

The league stage will then return to Colombo, with the knockout matches and final scheduled at the R. Premadasa Stadium. A reserve day has been set aside for the final on August 9.

The 2026 edition will feature five franchises representing Jaffna, Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Dambulla. However, official team names and ownership details are yet to be confirmed, with SLC expected to unveil full branding and franchise identities closer to the tournament.

Player registration has been open since May 8 and will close on May 20. Direct signings are permitted until May 22, although all formal registrations must be completed by the earlier deadline.

Unlike the previous two seasons, which used an auction format, the 2026 edition will return to a player draft system scheduled for June 1. The change also means no player retentions will be allowed, paving the way for a complete reshuffle of squads.

Each franchise will be required to assemble a minimum 18-player squad, with the option to expand to 20 players, including two additional local picks.

In a move to strengthen grassroots representation, each squad must include at least two Under-23 Emerging players, with one required to feature in the playing XI. Teams will also be allowed up to four overseas players in the playing XI.

The player registration rules briefly sparked debate on social media after an early draft suggested that Icon and Star category players would need a minimum of 250,000 followers on social media. However, Sri Lanka Cricket has since removed this requirement.

The LPL will also maintain strict media and fan engagement standards, with match fee penalties ranging from 5% to 50% for players who fail to meet obligations.

Tournament schedule