Jon Jones praises MVP’s first MMA card

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has praised the first MVP MMA card, saying it was "Better than the UFC."

Jones was part of the MVP MMA’s first card, but not as a fighter; he was on the analyst desk at one point, talking about his contract situation with UFC.

Francis Ngannou called out ‘Bones’ after knocking out Philipe Lins in the first round, and after the fight, both fighters exchanged words about a potential future bout, but it seems that it will not take place in the UFC.

Jones is still contracted with Dana White’s elite MMA promotion and is looking for a way to get out of it for any fight to take place.

MVP MMA appears to be an obvious choice for the American fighter, as Jake Paul had openly said he would sign Jon Jones and pay him what he deserves.

The 38-year-old American MMA legend was shockingly left off the UFC White House event on June 14.

UFC boss White insisted that Jones was never considered for the Card due to his history with UFC, as he had previously flaked several times on fights and the fact that he has arthritis in his hip.

However, Jones accused White of lying before claiming that he said no to a ‘lowball’ offer to fight Alex Pereira on the card.

Nevertheless, Jones praised MVP’s first event, in an Instagram clip shared by MVP, he even claimed that it was better than UFC.

“I thought the MVP promotion was absolutely unbelievable. I think it was actually better than the UFC,” Jones said.

Jon also lauded some of the effects that MVP used.

“I have never been at such a promotion. They had the fog machines and TVs absolutely everywhere. Great fighters. I think half the audience came out to see Diaz win…it was bittersweet,” he added.