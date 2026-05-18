Luis Enrique provides update on Ousmane Dembele’s injury

Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele in action at Parc des Princes in Paris on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Luis Enrique has provided an update on forward Ousmane Dembele after he was forced off in Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Paris FC.

Dembele, who is injury-prone, was given a chance to make his 11th start of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday in a dead rubber, as the club had already won their fifth straight title with a victory over Lens in the week.

However, the 29-year-old forward was forced off just 27 minutes into the match, and Goncalo Ramos replaced him on the pitch at Paris FC’s Stade Jean-Bouin.

The current Ballon d’Or holder seemed to be struggling with a suspected thigh issue and proceeded to walk straight down the tunnel.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled for fitness throughout the campaign, sustaining two separate calf injuries and missing a month with another hamstring issue sustained in September.

Given PSG’s Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30, Enrique would no doubt have been under a lot of pressure on the touchline, with one of his key men clearly struggling.

Asked for an update on Dembele’s condition shortly after the final whistle, Enrique told Ligue 1+: “He’s fine. I hope it’s nothing serious.”

Soon afterwards, at his post-match press conference, Luis Enrique was again enquired on what exactly had forced Dembele from the field, to which he replied: “I think it’s just fatigue.

“What we’re saying today is just speculation, but I don’t think it’s anything serious, and there are still two weeks left.”

Despite PSG being crowned champion of Ligue 1 last Wednesday, Enrique said he was disappointed with his players' Sunday performance.

“I am a little disappointed. [There was] nothing, absolutely nothing positive about this match,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“When you play football without ambition and intensity, these things happen.

“I knew before the match how difficult it was for the players to play this type of game without any objective, but I’m still a little disappointed.”

Enrique continued: “I know and understand all the players, but being a Paris Saint-Germain player, for me, has to be different, and I expect much more from my players.

“I always expect much more from the players and that’s how I think… it’s a professional thing to do. They had the intention, but I repeat, without intensity and ambition, it’s difficult to play football.”