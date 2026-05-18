WATCH: Neymar loses temper after botched substitution in final World Cup audition

Neymar Junior of Santos (centre) argues with referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (right) during a Brasileirao 2026 match against Coritiba at Neo Quimica Arena on May 17, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. - Reuters

Neymar’s final audition for Brazil’s World Cup squad descended into chaos on Sunday after a substitution mix-up overshadowed Santos’ 3–0 defeat to Coritiba.

The 34-year-old forward was unexpectedly taken off following what officials later described as an error by the fourth official, who allegedly displayed the wrong number during a substitution involving Neymar and teammate Gonzalo Escobar.

Neymar had only briefly left the pitch for treatment on his calf when the confusion occurred.

Neymar was receiving treatment on the sideline when the fourth official showed the wrong number on the substitution board.



Neymar and Santos say Escobar was supposed to come off for Robinho Jr according to the official substitution slip, not him.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wvBcaTPRyr — george (@StokeyyG2) May 17, 2026

The substitution board reportedly showed Neymar’s number 10, prompting Robinho Jr to come on as his replacement. However, as Neymar attempted to return to play, he was shown a yellow card and became involved in an angry exchange with officials.

Visibly frustrated, the Brazilian forward protested the decision, while the referee declined to overturn the call. In a dramatic moment, Neymar picked up the substitution slip from the officials and held it up towards a television camera, attempting to demonstrate that Escobar — not he — was meant to be withdrawn.

Santos later confirmed the error in a statement posted on X, saying the fourth official had “got the substitution wrong” and that the mistake was evident in both television coverage and the official documentation used during the change. The club described it as an “inexplicable error” that was not corrected during the match.

The incident comes at a critical time for Neymar, with Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti set to announce his World Cup squad on Monday. Ancelotti has previously stated that selection will depend strictly on fitness and form rather than reputation or sentiment.

Despite being Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 international goals, Neymar has not featured for his national team since 2023 due to a serious knee injury and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

The controversy adds further uncertainty to his World Cup hopes, even as he has registered six goals and four assists for Santos across all competitions this season. The match ended with Neymar leaving the field in frustration, handing the captain’s armband to Escobar — the player who, in the confusion, should have been substituted in the first place.