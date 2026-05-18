Michael Vaughan questions Jofra Archer's Test snub amid IPL commitments

The collage of photos features former England captain Michael Vaughan (left) and pacer Jofra Archer – AFP.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned England’s selection decisions after Jofra Archer was left out of the squad for the opening Test of the home summer against New Zealand national cricket team, while continuing his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments with Rajasthan Royals.

Vaughan expressed his surprise over Archer’s absence, pointing to what he described as an ongoing conflict between franchise obligations and international cricket priorities.

“I’m sure he’ll be in the squad (for the second Test). It comes midway through June. I think we have a problem in English cricket at the moment because Jofra was obviously staying for the full IPL,” Vaughan said.

He further highlighted the existing arrangement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (England and Wales Cricket Board) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (Board of Control for Cricket in India), which allows English players to remain in the IPL until its completion.

“There’s some contract that the ECB have done with the BCCI that’s allowing all our players to stay for the duration. If that’s the case, I have a problem with England’s contracts because Jofra has been looked after by them for a few years now on a very handsome contract. So who holds the key to that? I believe the international contract outweighs any franchise,” he added.

Vaughan argued that central contracts should take precedence over franchise deals, especially when it comes to Test cricket.

“Look, all these franchise leagues are fantastic. I love them for the players. But I do feel that if we start to put domestic leagues over and above a Test match, I think there’s a real problem now.”

He stressed that England should always prioritise fielding their strongest possible XI.

“England have got to make a decision because many have spoken out about it in the last week, rightfully so, because we feel that if you’re playing for England in your Test match, players should be back home playing for England. That’s what your central contract says you should be doing. If I was Rob Key, the director of cricket, or Brendon McCullum, the coach, I would want my best bowler playing in that first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s. Not here,” Vaughan said.

The debate over franchise versus international cricket continues to grow, with former England captain Sir Alastair Cook previously suggesting Jacob Bethell should return to county cricket ahead of franchise commitments, a view later challenged by former England batter Kevin Pietersen.

Archer is expected to feature in the remaining IPL fixtures for Rajasthan Royals, with the possibility of additional matches if they reach the playoffs.

England begin their three-match Test series against New Zealand on June 4, just days after the IPL final, once again highlighting the ongoing scheduling clash between franchise leagues and international cricket.