'I feel great': Neymar Jr makes final World Cup pitch to Carlo Ancelotti

Neymar Junior of Santos gestures during a Brasileirao 2026 match against Coritiba at Neo Quimica Arena on May 17, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. - Reuters

Brazil's all-time leading scorer Neymar said he endured "nonsense" criticism while recovering from serious injuries and believes he has done everything possible to prove full fitness and earn a place in Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad selection contention ahead of tournament squad announcement set soon.

The Santos forward has not featured for Brazil since 2023 because of injuries and a knee operation that ruled him out for a year Brazil coach Ancelotti has stated Neymar must be fully fit and performing well to be considered for a World Cup place race squad.

"Physically, I feel great. I've been improving with every game," Neymar told reporters after Santos' 3-0 defeat by Coritiba on Sunday.

"I've done my absolute best – it wasn't easy. I'll admit it wasn't easy," he added.

The 34-year-old forward said he remained committed to his recovery process away from the spotlight, insisting he had done everything possible to return to peak condition.

He also acknowledged that national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti would ultimately be responsible for selecting the strongest possible 26-man squad for the tournament.

"It's been years of hard work, and also of a lot of nonsense being said about my condition and what I was doing. It’s really sad the way people talk about it.

"I worked hard, quietly, at home, suffering because of what people were saying, and it all worked out.

"I've made it to where I wanted to be in one piece. I’m happy with my performance, with everything I’ve done so far... Whatever happens, Ancelotti will certainly call up the 26 best players for this battle."

During Sunday's match Neymar was involved in a furious protest after being incorrectly substituted The mix-up could not have come at a worse time for the 34-year-old with Ancelotti set to announce his World Cup squad on Monday.

Brazil looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title will face Morocco Haiti and Scotland in Group C of the June 11 to July 19 tournament in North America.