Usman Tariq departs for England ahead of Vitality Blast 2026, The Hundred

Pakistan's Usman Tariq celebrates after taking the wicket of Tom Banton (not pictured) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has left for England to participate in upcoming English assignments including Vitality Blast 2026 and the sixth edition of The Hundred tournament series.

Tariq was signed by Warwickshire Bears for ninth edition of T20 Blast scheduled to begin on May 22 this summer season.

According to the club, the 30-year-old spinner had offers to play franchise cricket across various global leagues but won the race to secure his services eventually securing services.

As a result, Tariq will spend most of England's summer season at Edgbaston Stadium as his maiden Vitality Blast stint will be followed by The Hundred campaign with Birmingham Phoenix who signed him for £140,000 at the players' draft in March this coming season.

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several national cricketers for participation in county cricket and Vitality Blast during 2026 season across England assignments period window.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been granted an NOC to represent Yorkshire County Cricket Club while Mohammad Ali Usman Tariq and Faheem Ashraf have received NOCs for Vitality Blast competition.

Meanwhile, PCB has also extended fast bowler Mohammad Abbas’ NOC to continue representing Derbyshire County Cricket Club side.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming edition of Vitality Blast will begin on May 22 with Essex taking on Sussex and continue until July 18 fixtures schedule.

For the unversed, the Hundred 2026 is a month long tournament which will run from July 21 till August 16 with MI London set to face Sunrisers Leeds in opening match at The Oval stadium.