Pakistan hold steady at stumps in Sylhet Test run chase against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Azan Awais (right) and Abdullah Fazal walk off the field at the end of the the first day of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026.

SYLHET: Pakistan made a steady start to their final innings and remained unscathed at 0/0 in two overs at stumps on day three of the second Test against Bangladesh on Monday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while chasing a massive target.

The visitors will resume their second innings on day four with openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais at the crease.

Resuming their second innings with a lead of 46 runs, the hosts were bowled out for 390 in 102.2 overs, setting Pakistan a daunting 437-run target courtesy of an exceptional century by Mushfiqur Rahim and half-centuries from opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and middle-order batter Litton Das.

Rahim played a brilliant innings of 137 off 233 deliveries, smashing 12 fours and a six before being dismissed by Sajid Khan. Das contributed 69 runs off 92 balls, including five fours, while Mahmudul Hasan scored 52 off 64 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Mushfiqur’s crucial partnerships with Das and Taijul Islam towards the end paved the way for Bangladesh to post a massive total. Mominul Haque also made a valuable contribution with 30 off 60 deliveries, featuring three fours.

Taijul scored 22 off 51 balls with two boundaries, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful Islam added 19 and 12 runs respectively.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad starred with figures of 4/86 in 20 overs, while Sajid Khan claimed three wickets. Hasan Ali picked up two wickets, whereas Mohammad Abbas chipped in with one scalp.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 despite slipping to 116/6 shortly after lunch, largely due to a composed and commanding innings from Litton Das, who held the innings together and guided the lower order.

The right-handed batter top-scored with a magnificent 126 off 159 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and two sixes.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 29 off 74 deliveries, including three fours, while Tanzid Hasan made 26 off 34 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Mominul Haque scored 22 off 41 deliveries, striking three fours, while Mushfiqur Rahim added 23 off 64 balls, including two boundaries.

Litton received valuable support from the lower order, with Taijul Islam scoring 16 and Shoriful Islam remaining unbeaten on 12, as he stitched together crucial partnerships of over 60 runs with both batters.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 81 runs in 17 overs. Mohammad Abbas picked up three wickets, while Hasan Ali took two. Spinner Sajid Khan also chipped in with one scalp.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 in 57.4 overs, handing Bangladesh a 46-run first-innings lead courtesy of a dominant bowling display.

Babar Azam top-scored with a fighting 68 off 84 deliveries, smashing 10 fours before being dismissed by Nahid Rana, while Sajid Khan made a valuable contribution lower down the order with a quickfire 38 off 28 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes.

Skipper Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha scored 21 runs each, while opener Azan Awais and Mohammad Rizwan added 13 apiece.

Pacer Nahid Rana and spinner Taijul Islam led Bangladesh’s bowling attack with three wickets each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.