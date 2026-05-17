Mohsin Naqvi unlikely to attend IPL 2026 final amid ICC meeting commitments

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and the country's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a press conference in Lahore on March 22, 2026. - AFP

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is unlikely to travel to India after reports suggested he had been invited to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) final scheduled in Ahmedabad on May 31.

According to an international cricket news report, the invitation extended to Naqvi is linked to the upcoming meetings of the International Cricket Council rather than the IPL final itself.

The clarification comes amid speculation regarding his possible visit to India, where the IPL 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sources indicate that Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, is expected to attend ICC discussions virtually instead of travelling in person.

The ICC is set to hold a series of meetings, including the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) on May 21, followed by Board meetings on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

These sessions will also coincide with the IPL final, further fuelling speculation over possible high-level cricket diplomacy.

However, reports clarify that the CEC meeting will be held virtually and will not include discussions on men’s cricket. Instead, the agenda is expected to focus on women’s cricket and commercial matters such as data monetisation and mobile gaming.

The proposed restructuring of the World Test Championship (WTC) is also not expected to be discussed at the CEC level. Instead, any major decisions will be taken during the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad.

A working group led by former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose has reportedly suggested expanding the WTC from nine to 12 teams, including the addition of Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The proposal also recommends that one-off Test matches be included in the WTC points system.

However, concerns have been raised over competitive balance, particularly regarding the percentage-based points system, with critics arguing it could favour teams playing fewer but strategically easier fixtures. This has cast doubt over the likelihood of expansion being approved.

Separately, the ICC has reportedly engaged consultancy firm Oliver Wyman to explore data monetisation strategies and is also expected to review opportunities in mobile gaming as part of its broader commercial expansion plans.

The discussions have also been complicated by the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), with several Full Members and Associate nations linked to the organisation, reportedly making negotiations more sensitive.

In parallel developments, an ICC delegation has travelled to Sri Lanka to review governance changes within Sri Lanka Cricket following recent administrative restructuring initiated under a special sports act.

ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja and Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia were expected to meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss reforms in the island nation’s cricket structure.

The interim body, named the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee, is headed by Eran Wickramaratne and includes former cricketers Roshan Mahanama, Sidath Wettimuny and Kumar Sangakkara, as the ICC continues its oversight of administrative reforms in member boards.