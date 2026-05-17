Virat Kohli guides RCB into IPL 2026 play-offs after win over PBKS

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28, 2026. - AFP

DHARAMSALA: Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer struck fluent half-centuries to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) into the IPL 2026 play-offs as the defending champions secured a 23-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

Kohli continued his rich vein of form with a composed 58 off 37 deliveries, while Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 73 to guide Bengaluru to a commanding total of 222-4 after being put in to bat in the scenic hill town of Dharamsala.

In reply, Punjab Kings were restricted to 199-8 despite a spirited late effort from Marcus Stoinis, who scored 37, and Shashank Singh, who top-scored with 56.

The result ensured Bengaluru, who clinched their maiden IPL title last year after 18 attempts, strengthened their position at the top of the table and became the first team to book a place in the play-offs.

In contrast, Punjab Kings—last season’s runners-up—slumped to their sixth consecutive defeat, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

The top four sides at the end of the league stage will progress to the play-offs in the 10-team tournament.

Kohli, coming off an unbeaten century in the previous match, once again set the tone for Bengaluru’s innings. He struck four boundaries and three sixes before falling to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal after anchoring a crucial phase of the innings.

After the early loss of Jacob Bethell for 11, Kohli stitched together a vital 78-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed 45, helping rebuild momentum. Kohli reached his fourth half-century of the season and 67th in the IPL.

Venkatesh then accelerated the scoring, combining aggressively with Tim David, who added 28, as Bengaluru maintained a strong finish to their innings.

Punjab’s chase began poorly as openers Priyansh Arya (0) and Prabhsimran Singh (2) were removed early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s disciplined new-ball spell.

The innings never fully recovered, with skipper Shreyas Iyer (1), Cooper Connolly (37) and Suryansh Shedge (37) all falling at regular intervals as Punjab slipped to 93-5.

Although Stoinis and Shashank revived hopes with a 67-run partnership, Bengaluru’s bowlers held firm in the closing stages to seal their ninth win in 13 matches.

Rasikh Salam finished with impressive figures of 3-36, including two wickets in the final over, as Bengaluru closed out a comprehensive win.