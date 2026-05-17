Ammad Butt highlights key focus areas in Pakistan's hockey Pro League preparations

An undated picture of Pakistan's Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. - File

Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt provided an update on the national side’s preparations for the upcoming phases of the FIH Pro League, detailing training progress, squad availability, and the team’s focus areas as they gear up for demanding international assignments in Europe.

During a recent media interaction, Butt said the training camp environment has been highly productive, with all available players fully engaged in preparation sessions ahead of consecutive overseas tours.

He confirmed that preparations for the third and fourth phases of the Pro League are already in full swing, with the squad being further strengthened by the expected arrival of key players in the coming days.

“Preparations for the third and fourth phases of the Pro League have begun, with the team set to travel to Belgium for the third phase and then to England for the fourth. All players participating in the league have joined the training camp, while Rana Wahid and Abubakar Mahmood will arrive in Pakistan today and join the camp from tomorrow,” Ammad said.

Reflecting on recent performances, the captain admitted that Pakistan national hockey team must address recurring issues that have affected results in the last eight matches.

He stressed that the coaching staff is placing particular emphasis on improving execution in key areas, including attacking structure, penalty corners, and overall physical conditioning.

“We are working hard to rectify the mistakes made in the last eight matches of the Pro League. Special attention is being given to improving our attack, short corners, and overall fitness. Under the coaching of Manzoor-ul-Hassan Senior, we are striving to further enhance our performance,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the Belgium leg of the competition, Butt expressed optimism that the team will show clear improvement, highlighting the value of competing against top-ranked international sides as an important learning opportunity for Pakistan’s development.

“The upcoming third phase in Belgium will see the team perform in an even better way. Playing against top international sides in the Pro League has provided us with valuable learning experiences, which we aim to build on in the next matches,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Butt acknowledged the intensity of the Pakistan–India hockey rivalry, noting that such encounters bring added pressure but also draw out the best in both sides, while expressing confidence in Pakistan’s ability to perform in high-stakes matches.

“India is a very strong opponent and matches against them are always highly competitive. However, Pakistan also has a strong team, and we will put in our best effort to try and secure a victory against India,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 2026 Hockey World Cup will be co-hosted by Belgium and Netherlands from 15 to 30 August.

The tournament will begin with the opening fixture between India national hockey team and Wales national hockey team at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

Pakistan national hockey team will begin their campaign on the opening day against England national hockey team at 10pm PKT on 15 August in Amstelveen, before facing Wales on 17 August.

The highlight of the group stage is expected to be the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on 19 August at 6pm PKT.

Sixteen teams, including four-time champions Pakistan, have been divided into four groups of four. Pool A features the Netherlands alongside Japan, Argentina and New Zealand.

Pool B includes Belgium with defending champions Germany, France and Malaysia. Pool C comprises Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa, while Pool D features Pakistan alongside India, England and Wales.

The winners of the knockout stage will contest the final, scheduled to be held at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, on 30 August.