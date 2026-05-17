Babar Azam highlights key turning point in Pakistan's Test batting slump

Pakistan batter speaks during the media conference after stumps on day two of the second Test match against Bangladesh here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026. - BCB

SYLHET: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam reflected on his side’s batting performance, missed opportunities, and the importance of building partnerships in Test cricket after the second day’s play of the final Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Babar admitted that despite favourable batting conditions, Pakistan failed to capitalise and sustain momentum after promising starts.

“The pitch was very good and the ball was coming onto the bat nicely, but we failed to build a partnership. Salman Ali Agha and I tried to build one; the start was good but unfortunately we could not carry it forward,” Babar said.

He identified the key moments that shifted the match, pointing to the loss of quick wickets as the turning point that allowed Bangladesh to take control.

“The turning point of the innings was my wicket and Salman Ali Agha’s wicket. After those two dismissals, the momentum of the game completely shifted,” he stated.

Babar also discussed his batting approach, stressing his focus on playing natural cricket while acknowledging the fluctuating nature of form in Test cricket and the need for stability through partnerships.

“I tried to play my natural game, but sometimes you score runs and sometimes you don’t. In Test cricket, you need two to three solid partnerships to build a strong total,” Babar stated.

The 31-year-old highlighted recurring concerns within the batting unit, calling for greater responsibility to avoid collapses after the loss of early wickets.

“The batting unit has to take responsibility and form partnerships. After one wicket falls, two or three more follow, and we struggle to recover. We are working on this, discussing it among ourselves and with the coaches to remove any issues,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Babar dismissed any concerns over mental pressure, insisting the team remains focused on continuous improvement and preparation through structured training and consistent match exposure.

“We are playing continuous cricket and there are no mental blocks. Our mindset is always to perform well in every series, match, and World Cup. Everyone wants to stay positive, reduce mistakes, adapt to different conditions, and improve. A long three-month camp for white-ball and red-ball cricket will be beneficial for us,” he concluded.

On the field, hosts Bangladesh have taken firm control of the second and final Test, extending their lead over Pakistan. Batting in their second innings, the hosts ended day two on 110-3 in 26.4 overs, leading by 156 runs.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten on 13, while Mominul Haque was dismissed on the final delivery of the day.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 in 57.4 overs, giving Bangladesh a 46-run first-innings lead after a disciplined bowling display.

Babar top-scored with a fighting 68 off 84 balls, striking 10 boundaries before being dismissed by Nahid Rana. Sajid Khan provided late resistance with a quickfire 38 off 28 deliveries, hitting two fours and four sixes.

Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 278 in their first innings despite slipping to 116-6 after lunch, were rescued by a composed and commanding effort from Litton Das, whose innings anchored the lower order and ensured a competitive total.