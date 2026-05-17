Max Verstappen’s Nurburgring dream ends in heartbreak

An undated picture of four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen. — Reuters

Max Verstappen saw his hopes of winning the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours shattered after a late mechanical failure forced his team out of contention with just over three hours remaining.

The four-time Formula One world champion had spent the past year preparing for his long-awaited debut at the legendary Nordschleife circuit, balancing endurance racing commitments alongside his demanding F1 schedule.

Driving the No.3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 in Red Bull colours, Verstappen and team-mates Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer had looked set for victory after leading much of the race.

However, disaster struck on Sunday morning when Juncadella reported unusual noises from the rear of the car shortly after a pit stop.

Initially believed to be an ABS-related electrical issue, the problem quickly worsened as vibrations increased, forcing the Spaniard to slow dramatically and limp back to the pits.

Mercedes-AMG customer racing boss Stefan Wendl later confirmed the car had suffered major rear axle damage caused by a driveshaft failure, requiring lengthy repairs that effectively ended any chance of victory.

Before the setback, Verstappen had extended the team’s lead to more than 30 seconds during a dominant stint.

Despite the disappointment, the Dutchman impressed throughout the event, thrilling fans with aggressive overnight drives and demonstrating his clear passion for endurance racing.

Verstappen has already expressed his determination to return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours in the future following the bitterly disappointing conclusion to an otherwise remarkable debut.