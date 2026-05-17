Mike Hesson praises emerging talent in white-ball camp ahead of Australia ODIs

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson pictured during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at R.Premadasa Stadium on February 14, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson has expressed his delight over returning to the country and working closely with both established and emerging players during the ongoing white-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Sunday.

Speaking in a recent video shared on his official Instagram handle, Hesson highlighted the importance of the camp environment, noting that it provides a valuable opportunity to assess talent, build team chemistry and reconnect with the domestic cricket structure, including performances from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“It feels good to be back in Pakistan. We are playing a warm-up match in the white-ball camp, and it is a great opportunity to work with both new and experienced players," Mike Hesson said.

"I have not spent much time with some of the new faces, so this camp is valuable for getting to know everyone. I also enjoyed watching the PSL, where several talented new players have emerged," he added.

He also highlighted the challenging environmental conditions and the team’s ongoing adaptation process, noting that the squad is making steady progress in high-intensity training sessions despite the extreme heat.

“The conditions are very hot here, with temperatures around 43 degrees, but the players are training well and adapting strongly. We have also set up short boundaries on one side, which will present an interesting challenge for the bowlers," Hesson stated.

Speaking further on a personal note and the broader preparation phase, the 51-year-old reflected on his return to Pakistan after recent health setbacks while also underlining the importance of building cohesion ahead of the upcoming international assignments.

“Personally, it is great to be back in Pakistan after some health issues before my return. Overall, we are preparing well for the upcoming series against Australia and looking to build strong combinations,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the recently commenced camp is designed to prepare the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

All three ODIs will begin at 4:30 PM local time, with the toss scheduled for 4 PM.

The PCB further stated that the NCA coaching staff will work alongside the Pakistan men’s white-ball team management to train and monitor the players during the camp.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Players participating in NCA white-ball camp:

Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hamza Nazeer, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.