Graham Arnold backs Iraq’s fighting spirit ahead of FIFA World Cup

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold during the press conference on May 16, 2026. — Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq head coach Graham Arnold on Saturday said he expects his team to display their well-known fighting spirit at next month’s World Cup after securing qualification for the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Iraq booked the final spot in the expanded 48-team World Cup by defeating Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff final held in Mexico in April. The tournament will take place across North America.

Drawn in Group I alongside Norway, France and Senegal, Arnold described the pool as “the toughest group in the World Cup”.

Arnold stressed that Iraq’s unity and team spirit will be key as they aim to make the nation proud on their long-awaited World Cup return.

“We work together as a family and we go to the World Cup believing we can make Iraq proud,” Arnold said.

Iraq open their campaign against Norway on June 16 before facing 2022 runners-up France on June 22 and Senegal four days later.

Arnold added that Iraq are fully focused on their opener against Norway and expects his players to show their trademark fighting spirit against both Norway and world champions France.

“Norway is our first focus and we are getting ready for that game. Then we face the best team in the world, France — it will be a great experience,” Arnold said.

“What I expect from the Iraqi boys is that Iraqi mentality of fighting — we fight for every minute.”

Ranked 57th in the world, the 2007 Asian champions will continue their preparations with friendlies against Andorra in Girona on May 29 and Spain on June 4.