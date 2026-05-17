Jose Altuve set for MRI after side soreness scare

An undated picture of Venezuelan baseball second baseman Jose Altuve. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Venezuelan baseball second baseman Jose Altuve will undergo an MRI on Sunday after leaving the Houston Astros’ 4-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning here at Daikin Park on Saturday night due to soreness in his left side.

Altuve appeared to suffer the issue after an awkward swing and did not run out a ground ball to third base in the eighth inning.

He was seen holding his left side as he walked back to the dugout, where he was assessed by manager Joe Espada and a member of the training staff.

He was subsequently replaced at second base by Nick Allen in the ninth.

The Astros entered the game already managing a lengthy injury list of 14 players.

First baseman Christian Walker expressed frustration over Altuve’s injury, noting his strong discipline and saying it is just an unfortunate part of the game.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Walker said.

“I see the guys prepare the right way every day. I see guys taking care of their body. Altuve’s dialled in. He eats the right stuff. He sleeps. He lives right and for something like that, it’s truly just a part of the game.”

Despite the setback, Altuve had earlier led off Saturday’s game with his fourth home run of the season.

The nine-time All-Star is batting .245 with 12 RBIs for the Astros, who now sit at 19-28 this season.