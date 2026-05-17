Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso as new head coach on four-year deal

An undated picture of former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso. — Chelsea FC

Chelsea have appointed former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as their manager on a four-year contract, with the Spaniard set to take charge from July officially confirmed.

The 44-year-old was available after leaving Real Madrid by mutual consent in January, less than eight months into a three-year deal.

Prior to that, Alonso enjoyed a spell with Bayer Leverkusen, guiding the German side to their first Bundesliga title in 2024 as well as the German Cup.

His arrival comes day after Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final, underlining another disappointing campaign for the club.

Chelsea have struggled for consistency, appointing two permanent managers, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, while Calum McFarlane is in his second spell as interim boss and will remain for the final two Premier League matches.

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club," said Alonso.

"From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.

"There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."

As a player, Alonso spent five years in the Premier League with Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2005, and represented Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He earned 114 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships.