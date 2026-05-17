Babar Azam sets global benchmark with most international runs in current decade

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century during the second day of the second Test cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026. - AFP

SYLHET: Babar Azam has set a new global benchmark in international cricket this decade after reaching a major milestone during the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar, who produced a fighting 68 off 84 deliveries featuring 10 boundaries, has now become the only batter to surpass 9,000 international runs in the 2020s.

He reached the landmark in his 212th international appearance of the decade, underlining his consistency across formats. His career tally in this period includes 67 half-centuries and 17 centuries, averaging 42.53.

England’s Joe Root sits second on the list with 8,305 runs in 120 matches, while Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is third with 7,779 runs in 199 matches.

Most International Runs in Current Decade (2020s):

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 9060 runs

Joe Root (England) - 8305 runs

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 7779 runs

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 7046 runs

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) - 6873 runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 6771 runs

Litton Das (Bangladesh) - 6763 runs

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 232 runs in their first innings, replying to the hosts’ total of 278 and securing a 46-run lead.

Resuming at 206 for eight in 55 overs in the final session, Pakistan were unable to extend their resistance and were eventually dismissed in quick succession.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana struck after tea to remove Khurram Shahzad for the ninth wicket, before finishing the innings by dismissing Sajid Khan following a brief counterattack.

Sajid Khan top-scored among the lower order with a brisk 38 off 28 balls, striking two fours and four sixes to push Pakistan past the 200-run mark.

Bangladesh’s attack was led by Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam, both of whom claimed three wickets apiece. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz supported effectively, sharing two wickets each in a disciplined display.

Pakistan’s innings began poorly when Taskin Ahmed removed opener Abdullah Fazal for nine in the second over, followed by the dismissal of Azan Awais for 13 as Pakistan slipped to 23 for two.

Captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam then steadied the innings with a 38-run partnership, taking the score beyond 50. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke through by dismissing Masood for 21, leaving Pakistan at 61 for three.

Further setbacks followed as Saud Shakeel fell for eight, before Babar held the innings together with a composed half-century.

After lunch, Babar found support from Salman Ali Agha in a 63-run stand. The partnership ended when Nahid Rana dismissed Babar for 68.

Bangladesh then tightened their grip as Taijul Islam removed Salman Ali Agha and Hasan Ali in quick succession. Despite late resistance from Sajid Khan and Khurram Shahzad, Pakistan could not avoid being bowled out shortly after crossing the 200-run mark.