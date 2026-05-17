MMA community reacts to Ronda Rousey’s lightning armbar win

An undated picture of Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. — Reuters

The MMA world has been left buzzing after Ronda Rousey produced a stunning return to action, submitting Gina Carano in just 17 seconds at MVP MMA 1.

The bout began with immediate intensity as Rousey secured a swift takedown, though she briefly found herself in trouble when Carano attempted a guillotine choke during the opening exchanges.

However, Rousey quickly escaped the submission attempt and shifted momentum back in her favour.

Once on top, the former UFC bantamweight champion unleashed sharp ground-and-pound before smoothly transitioning into her trademark armbar.

Carano had no answer to the pressure and was forced to tap out almost instantly, bringing a dramatic end to the contest inside the opening half-minute.

Following the victory, Rousey confirmed that she would be stepping away from competition once again, signalling a return to retirement after a brief comeback that reignited interest across the MMA community.

“There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this. I want to make some more babies.”



That’s all for Ronda Rousey in MMA.



Legend 🐐 #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/IV56ehLPpp — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Despite the defeat, Carano’s performance drew attention from fans and fighters alike, with many calling for her to have at least one more fight to properly showcase her abilities after such a short outing.

Among those reacting was Merab Dvalishvili, who suggested that Carano should compete again to demonstrate her full potential inside the cage.

Former fighter Corey Anderson also commented on the bout on social media.

Ronda didnt fight fair!! She was supposed to let her throw a few in the air, attempt something, so she could get a feel for the lights again at least!! #mvp — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 17, 2026

MMA commentator MMA Guru shared his reaction on X, contributing to a wave of discussion online.

WELP



Ronda Rousey takes down Gina Carano in the first second of the fight, takes mount and immediately Armbars Gina who immediately taps within seconds



I literally called it perfectly, was always going to happen this way



Now they're embracing like they just went to war — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 17, 2026

The swift finish has reignited debate about legacy, comebacks, and what could come next for Carano after a night that ended far quicker than expected.