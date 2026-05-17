Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy drought continues as Al-Nassr stunned by Gamba Osaka

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Gamba Osaka in AFC Champions League Two on May 16, 2026. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo’s search for a first major trophy with Al-Nassr continues after the Saudi side suffered a 1–0 home defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final.

The match at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium, played in front of around 26,000 supporters, saw Al-Nassr enter as favourites for Asia’s second-tier club competition, comparable to the UEFA Europa League.

However, the Japanese visitors produced a disciplined performance to claim a historic victory.

Deniz Hummet scored the decisive goal in the 30th minute, finishing calmly after latching onto Issam Jebali’s defence-splitting pass.

Despite sustained pressure from the hosts in the second half, Gamba Osaka held firm to become the first Japanese club to win the competition, while denying Al-Nassr a maiden triumph for a Saudi side.

The defeat came just four days after another setback for Ronaldo’s team, when a last-minute own goal by goalkeeper Bento cost them a crucial result against Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal.

That draw left Al-Nassr two points clear at the top with one match remaining. A win at home against Damac on Thursday would secure their 11th league title and their first since 2019, while Al-Hilal face Al-Fayha simultaneously.

Al-Nassr's coach Jorge Jesus remained focused on the title race.

"We didn't get what we wanted here but there is one more final for us, the Saudi Pro League title, which is very important to us," Jesus said.

"We have five days to recover and prepare and there is no time for grieving. We have to get going again."