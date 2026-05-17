Babar Azam equals Steve Smith’s WTC record

The collage of photos features Pakistan batter Babar Azam (left) and Australia’s Steve Smith. — AFP

SYLHET: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has equalled Australian batter Steve Smith’s record in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) during the second and final Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Babar, who brought up his 31st Test half-century in career, became the joint third-highest half-century scorer in WTC history, alongside Smith and England’s Zak Crawley.

The right-handed batter registered his 20th fifty in the WTC in his 39th Tests, moving into a shared third place on the all-time list.

Veteran England batter Joe Root sits second with 22 half-centuries, while Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne leads the chart with 24 fifties.

Most half-centuries in WTC history:

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) – 24

Joe Root (England) – 22

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 20*

Steve Smith (Australia) – 20

Zak Crawley (England) – 20

When this news was filed, Pakistan were 140-4 in 39 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 278 in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan lost their first wicket in the second over of the day’s play when pacer Taskin Ahmed struck to dismiss young opener Abdullah Fazal for nine off 21 deliveries, including one four.

After a brief one-over respite, the visitors suffered another setback as Taskin struck again to remove fellow opener Azan Awais for 13 off 34 deliveries, an innings featuring three fours. The dismissal left Pakistan struggling at 22-2 in 10 overs.

Skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam then joined forces to stabilise the innings, guiding the total past the 50-run mark with a valuable partnership.

However, the 38-run stand was broken when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Masood, who made 21 off 26 deliveries, including two fours, leaving Pakistan at 61-3 in 16.2 overs.

Pakistan slipped to four wickets down as Mehidy struck again, applying further pressure by removing Saud Shakeel for eight off 28 deliveries, including one boundary.

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha will resume batting in the second session after the lunch break, with Babar unbeaten on 67 off 82 deliveries, including five boundaries, while Agha has contributed 19 runs.