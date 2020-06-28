Don't mess with the PCB, they select you: Shoaib Akhtar to Mohammad Hafeez

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (L) and pace legend Shoaib Akhtar (R). Photo: Screengrab from video

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has advised veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to follow social media guidelines laid down by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the latter publicised his negative Covid-19 report, a day after he tested positive.

During the first phase of testing, conducted by the PCB, Hafeez was among 10 others to have tested positive but being dubious, the 39-year-old underwent a second private test which returned negative.

Following the result, the all-rounder took to Twitter to post it without the PCB's knowledge and as a result cast doubt over the credibility of the tests.

Akhtar, in a video on YouTube, reminded Hafeez of PCB's authority over the all-rounder's career and said that he should have informed the board rather than publicise the news.

"My advice to Hafeez is that he should have not published his [test results] on Twitter. Instead, he should have confronted the board privately. What he did was a mistake. You don’t mess with the board that is selecting you. If you mess with them, then there will be consequences," he said.



It is pertinent to mention that PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that Hafeez's approach caused issues to the board and added that they were in works of taking "the next steps".

"He [Hafeez] doesn’t have a central contract but once he was selected for the Pakistan team he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media. We are still looking at the matter because it has caused us a lot of problems," the PCB CEO said.

Meanwhile, Akhtar advised the Men in Green to improve their Test ranking and urged them to give their best.

"It is an important tour for Pakistan. If they send a half-baked squad just to complete the tour, then it can be a problem. I want Pakistan to win the Test series or at least give a good fight as I don’t want them to slip further in the Test rankings. I wish them best of luck," he said.



