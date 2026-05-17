Babar Azam falls after fifty as Bangladesh seize control in second Test

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam celebrates his wicket with teammates during the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026. - BCB

SYLHET: Babar Azam’s resilient half-century went in vain as Bangladesh seized control of the second Test with a disciplined bowling display on day two, with tea called at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

By the end of the second session, Pakistan were 206-8 in 55 overs, with Khurram Shahzad unbeaten on 10 and Sajid Khan on 12, still trailing by 72 runs.

Babar continued to keep the scoreboard moving as he brought up his 31st Test half-century, holding firm for Pakistan while Salman Ali Agha provided support from the other end.

However, the 63-run stand was broken when Nahid Rana struck to claim his maiden Test wicket, removing the well-set Babar, who scored a composed 68 off 84 deliveries, including 10 fours, leaving Pakistan in trouble at 142/5 in 39.4 overs.

Pakistan slipped further as Taijul Islam struck in quick succession, first dismissing Salman Ali Agha for 21 off 51 balls, an innings featuring two boundaries. He then removed Mohammad Rizwan for 13 off 27 deliveries, which included two fours, as Pakistan slumped to 174/7 in 48.4 overs.

Taijul struck again as he picked up the wicket of Hasan Ali, who scored 18 runs off 37 deliveries with the help of three fours.

Tail-enders Sajid Khan and Khurram Shahzad added crucial runs to ease the pressure, helping the team’s total sail past the 200-run mark.

Earlier, Pakistan lost their first wicket in the second over of the day’s play when pacer Taskin Ahmed struck to dismiss young opener Abdullah Fazal for nine off 21 deliveries, including one four.

After a brief one-over respite, the visitors suffered another setback as Taskin struck again to remove fellow opener Azan Awais for 13 off 34 deliveries, an innings featuring three fours. The dismissal left Pakistan struggling at 22-2 in 10 overs.

Skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam then joined forces to stabilise the innings, guiding the total past the 50-run mark with a valuable partnership.

However, the 38-run stand was broken when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Masood, who made 21 off 26 deliveries, including two fours, leaving Pakistan at 61-3 in 16.2 overs.

Pakistan slipped to four wickets down as Mehidy struck again, applying further pressure by removing Saud Shakeel for eight off 28 deliveries, including one boundary.

Put into bat first, the hosts were bowled out for 278 despite slipping to 116/6 shortly after lunch, thanks largely to a composed innings from Litton Das, who guided the lower order and added valuable runs.

The right-handed batter top-scored for Bangladesh with a magnificent 126 off 159 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and two sixes.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 29 off 74 deliveries, including three fours, while Tanzid Hasan scored 26 from 34 balls, striking three fours.

Mominul Haque made 22 off 41 deliveries with the help of three fours, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 23 off 64 balls, including two boundaries.

Das received solid support from the lower-order batters, with Taijul Islam (16) and Shoriful Islam (12 not out), as he shared crucial partnerships of over 60 runs with both.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for 81 runs in 17 overs. Mohammad Abbas picked up three wickets, while Hasan Ali took two. Spinner Sajid Khan also chipped in with a wicket.