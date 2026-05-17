Chelsea agree deal with former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso: reports

Xabi Alonso applauds fans after his last home game as Bayer Leverkusen coach at BayArena in Leverkusen on May 11, 2025. — Reuters

Premier League club Chelsea have agreed a four-year contract with former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

The news has emerged after Chelsea was defeated by Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Antoine Semenyo’s goal in the 71st minute completed an English cup double for City, keeping their hopes of a domestic treble alive.

Pep Guardiola's side crushed Arsenal in the League Cup final in March and they are also in contention for the Premier League title, with just two points behind the Gunners with two games left in the season for both teams.

Semenyo turned and back-heeled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal, following a cross from Erling Haaland.

The goal brought life into what had been a cautious game, with both teams having opportunities in the last 20 minutes. Rayan Cherki had a chance denied by Sanchez and teammate Matheus Nunes hit the post.

It was City's eighth FA Cup title and they are also the League Cup champions.

After the match, it was reported by various news agencies that the Blues have finalised Alonso as their new manager, having been searching for a new head coach since Liam Rosenior was sacked in April after three months in charge.

Spaniard Alonso enjoyed a successful spell with German club Bayer Leverkusen, winning a league and cup double in his first season as a coach in 2023-24, but was sacked by Real Madrid after less than eight months in January.

The 44-year-old would be Chelsea's fifth permanent appointment under BlueCo ownership after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

Chelsea have slipped to ninth place in the Premier League and are struggling to qualify for European competition.