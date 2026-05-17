Eddie Hearn shares thoughts on Tyson Fury having another fight before Anthony Joshua

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury having another fight before his showdown with Anthony Joshua later this year.

Both British heavyweight boxers have signed the fight for the fourth quarter of 2026. However, both are at different stages of their comebacks; Joshua is coming back to the ring against Kristian Prenga in July, and Fury is linked to an interim bout.

Fury retired in 2024 after back-to-back defeats from Oleksandr Usyk, and he came back in 2026, showing across 12 rounds when he beat Arslanbek Makmuhdov back in April.

Anthony Joshua was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, and he stopped Jake Paul in the sixth round last time out in December 2025.

Speaking to The Punch Podcast, Hearn said that he believes Tyson Fury does not need a warm-up but could take one anyway.

“I mean, we don’t have control of that. To be honest, Fury came out of the Makmuhdov fight and said ‘well, he’s already had his warm-up, he fought Jake Paul.’ I’m like, mate, we’ve been out for a year. Jake Paul ran around the ring for five rounds, then we broke his jaw,” Hearn said.

“Fury did a good 12 rounds, with Makmuhdov. I don’t feel Fury needs another fight, but his excuse will be that he’s got to wait until November.

“Well, it is May this weekend, have a holiday May, June, then you can go back into camp, August, September, October. But I don’t know. I don’t know what his contractual position is, but he’s signed for the fight, so I’ll let those guys work it out.”

Following Paul's fight, Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria in December, in which he lost two of his close friends and teammates, which caused him to pause his boxing career for some time.