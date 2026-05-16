Antoine Semenyo strikes late as Manchester City beat Chelsea to win FA Cup

Manchester City players and staff celebrate with the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium in London on May 16, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Manchester City edged Chelsea 1-0 in the final to win the FA Cup on Saturday, after a deftly finished 71st-minute goal from Antoine Semenyo to complete an English cup double, keeping their hopes of a domestic treble alive.

Pep Guardiola's side crushed Arsenal in the League Cup final in March and they are also in contention for the Premier League title, with just two points behind the Gunners with two games left in the season for both teams.

Semenyo turned and back-heeled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal, following a cross from Erling Haaland.

The goal brought life into what had been a cautious game, with both teams having opportunities in the last 20 minutes. Rayan Cherki had a chance denied by Sanchez and teammate Matheus Nunes hit the post.

It was City's eighth FA Cup title and they are also the League Cup champions.

It was a significant result for Guardiola's team, who had endured disappointments in the last two FA Cup finals, losing to Crystal Palace last year and Manchester United the season before that.

City will now be ready to shift their focus to the English top flight, where they are waiting for leaders Arsenal to drop points in their last two games and win their own.

Meanwhile, for Chelsea, the season has not been ideal. It began with the FIFA Club World Cup win, but following that, it was a nightmare, as poor form prompted managerial upheaval and ​fan ​protests.

Chelsea have sacked two managers this season, they fired Enzo Maresca first, followed by Liam Rosenior and are also out of contention for UEFA Champions League qualification.