Jannik Sinner breaks silence after surviving scare against Daniil Medvedev

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2026. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner has admitted that it was mentally tough to reset and finish the rain-hit semi-final against Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open on Saturday.

Sinner defeated the Russian 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, producing a near-perfect show in front of a rapturous Italian crowd.

The Italian required a medical timeout in the third set and even vomited during Friday night's leg of the match.

Sinner made a blistering start, racing to a 4-0 lead and comfortably winning the opening set.

back="" in="" the="" final="" 🔥🇮🇹



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However, the momentum shifted in the second set as Medvedev grew into the contest, capitalising on a dip in Jannik Sinner’s intensity and energy levels to fight back.

Despite Jannik’s discomfort, he briefly regained control, surging to a 4-2 lead in the decider after a fierce exchange of breaks. But the play was then interrupted by rain, forcing organisers to suspend the contest with Sinner leading.

After the match, Sinner said: “Very different challenge. A tough challenge to be honest. During the night usually I never struggle to sleep. This night was not easy. When you’re in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again.. you never know what’s happening you know.

“It’s basically a new start of a match. There are nerves again. But again I’m very happy how I handled the situation. Very happy to be back in the final. Tomorrow is gonna be again a very tough day. But I’m very happy this match is finally over. It was a very long one.. very happy.”

Sinner will take on Casper Ruud in the final, after the Norwegian brushed aside Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 in the other semi-final.