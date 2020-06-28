Pakistan vs England: Spectators may be allowed in stadiums

It is reported that spectators may be allowed to watch the upcoming Pakistan vs England series. Photo: AFP

A sizeable number of spectators may be allowed to watch the forthcoming Test and T20I series between Pakistan and England starting from August 5 at Old Trafford, The News reported.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that different counties are considering signing an agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to allow a restricted number of their members to watch the Pakistan-England series.

"You cannot rule out the possibility of crowd presence in restricted numbers," a source said.

"A proposal is under consideration. We may see crowds watching the series but the numbers could be too little at a capacity that can accommodate more than 30,000 spectators,” the source said.

Lancashire County, Surrey, Hampshire and a couple of other counties have shown interest in renting a part of Old Trafford and Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl for the purpose.

The ECB is also considering a proposal that around 500 Surrey Club members should be allowed to watch the first Test between West Indies and England starting at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire from July 8.

It is believed that one of the rooftop enclosures at the stadium can accommodate around 1850 spectators.

To maintain a safe distance, however, around 500 may be allowed to watch the action.

Chances are that some more enclosures, where safe distance could be observed, will be opened for local club members during the series against West Indies.

If the experience turns out successful, then the Pakistan and England series may a bigger gathering at Old Trafford and Ageas Bowl.

