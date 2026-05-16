Michael Carrick reaches agreement to become Manchester United manager

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick is set to be announced as Manchester United's permanent manager after both parties have reached an agreement, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The exchange of contracts has entered its final stages and the announcement is expected within the next 48 hours.

Looking at the situation, it is doubtful whether the formalities can be completed before United’s final home match of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, though there remains a desire to finalise matters beforehand.

Carrick will sign a two-year contract with an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

According to reports, senior United figures and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are on the same page on hiring the former Red Devils’ midfielder as a head coach.

Michael Carrick, 44, has surpassed the expectations of many since taking over as caretaker manager in January, as he has been one of the most consistent coaches in the Premier League and because of which he also secured a Champions League qualification.

Manchester United sacked their previous permanent manager, Ruben Amorim, in January, and the club intended to take time for hiring his replacement.

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge and lost just two, securing Champions League football next season and guiding United to third position from seventh in the Premier League.

Carrick has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the season award on a six-man shortlist as well.

United need just a point from their final two games to seal a third-place finish.