Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona at season’s end

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League on April 9, 2025. — Reuters

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires, bringing an end to a successful four-year spell in Spain.

The 37-year-old forward announced his decision in a post on Instagram ahead of Barcelona’s final home game of the campaign against Real Betis at Spotify Camp Nou, where he is expected to bid farewell to the supporters.

Lewandowski’s future had been the subject of speculation in recent months, with reports suggesting Barcelona were prepared to extend his stay on reduced financial terms.

However, the veteran striker has now opted to move on after helping the Catalan club reclaim domestic dominance.

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on,” Lewandowski said in a post on Instagram.

“I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth.

“Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years.

“A special thank you to president Joan Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career.

“Barça is back where it belongs.”

Despite sharing the No.9 role this season with Ferran Torres, Lewandowski continued to deliver in front of goal, scoring 18 times as Barcelona secured both the LaLiga title and the Spanish Supercopa.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022 for €45 million, he has scored 119 goals in 191 appearances, winning three LaLiga titles, three Supercopas and one Copa del Rey.