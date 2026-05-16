Son Heung-min to captain South Korea at FIFA World Cup 2026

An undated picture of South Korea national football team captain Son Heung-min. — Reuters

Son Heung-min has been appointed to captain South Korea national football team at the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking his fourth appearance at the tournament.

The 34-year-old forward, who will celebrate his birthday in July, currently represents Los Angeles FC after leaving Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League a year ago.

He leads a seasoned squad that includes Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

South Korea national football team have been drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa.

South Korea start their campaign against the Czech Republic on 12th June and then face co-hosts Mexico on 19th June, with both games in Guadalajara, before finishing their Group A schedule against South Africa on 25th June in Monterrey.

The 26-man squad, selected by coach Hong Myung-bo, also includes Oh Hyeon-gyu of Beşiktaş, Yang Hyun-jin of Celtic, and Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City.

German-born midfielder Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach also made the final selection.

South Korea squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk)

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan (Daejeon), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), Kim Tae-hyon (Kashima Antlers), Park Jin-seob (Zhejiang), Seol Young-woo (Red Star Belgrade), Jens Castrop (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Lee Ki-hyuk (Gangwon), Lee Tae-seok (Austria Wien), Lee Han-beom (Midtjylland), Cho Yu-min (Sharjah)

Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk), Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic), Eom Ji-sung (Swansea), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (LAFC/), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Besitkas), Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland)