Son Heung-min to captain South Korea at FIFA World Cup 2026

South Korea begin campaign against Czech Republic on June 12

By Web Desk
May 16, 2026
An undated picture of South Korea national football team captain Son Heung-min. — Reuters

Son Heung-min has been appointed to captain South Korea national football team at the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking his fourth appearance at the tournament.

The 34-year-old forward, who will celebrate his birthday in July, currently represents Los Angeles FC after leaving Tottenham Hotspur and the Premier League a year ago.

He leads a seasoned squad that includes Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

South Korea national football team have been drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa.

South Korea start their campaign against the Czech Republic on 12th June and then face co-hosts Mexico on 19th June, with both games in Guadalajara, before finishing their Group A schedule against South Africa on 25th June in Monterrey.

The 26-man squad, selected by coach Hong Myung-bo, also includes Oh Hyeon-gyu of Beşiktaş, Yang Hyun-jin of Celtic, and Paik Seung-ho of Birmingham City. 

German-born midfielder Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach also made the final selection.

South Korea squad

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk)

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan (Daejeon), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich), Kim Tae-hyon (Kashima Antlers), Park Jin-seob (Zhejiang), Seol Young-woo (Red Star Belgrade), Jens Castrop (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Lee Ki-hyuk (Gangwon), Lee Tae-seok (Austria Wien), Lee Han-beom (Midtjylland), Cho Yu-min (Sharjah)

Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk), Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic), Eom Ji-sung (Swansea), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (LAFC/), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Besitkas), Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland)

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