Clay Holmes suffers fibula fracture in New York Mets’ Subway Series loss

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on May 15, 2026. — Reuters

Starting pitcher Clay Holmes suffered a fractured right fibula after being struck by a 111.1 mph comebacker off Spencer Jones during the fourth inning of the New York Mets’ 5-2 defeat to the New York Yankees in the opening game of the Subway Series, adding to a worsening season for the club.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Holmes faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"He's going to be down a long time," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

"It's a huge blow," Mendoza said. "Being one of the most consistent guys that we had in that rotation. It's a big blow."

Despite the injury, Holmes briefly continued and completed 4⅓ innings, striking out eight while allowing four runs before exiting after reaching 95 pitches.

Teammate Juan Soto expressed sympathy, saying: “Clay is a guy who shows up every day… it’s really sad what happened to him, but it’s part of the game,” as the club pledged full support during his recovery.

Yankees prospect Spencer Jones also reacted with regret after learning of the incident, saying he was friends with Holmes and calling it “tough to hear”.

The Mets now face the challenge of reshuffling their rotation, with potential options including Sean Manaea or minor-league call-ups Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger, as they attempt to stabilise an injury-hit roster.

Mendoza insisted the team will move forward, saying: “We got to keep going. Find a way to get the job done.” despite ongoing setbacks in their injury-hit season.