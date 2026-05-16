ICC to revisit WTC expansion, one-Test series proposal in upcoming meetings

Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their one-off Test match against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 22, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to reconsider the expansion of the World Test Championship (WTC) to 12 teams, besides allowing the one-off Test matches to count in its next cycle in the upcoming meetings, scheduled to be held later this month.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the apex body is set to hold a series of meetings, comprising the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) and the Board meetings, which were originally scheduled to take place in Doha in March-April this year.

As per the report, the CEC meeting will be held virtually on May 21, while the in-person Board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

During the meetings, the working group, formed under the leadership of former New Zealand batsman Roger Twose last year, is expected to present its recommendations to board heads regarding the expansion of the WTC.

In November, the group proposed a two-division WTC model, but that was rejected by several Full Member nations.

The working group will now return with a revised proposal for an expanded 12-team WTC, which would include Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland, the report added.

The group will also recommend that one-off Test matches be allowed to count towards points accumulated over the league's two-year cycle.

According to one official familiar with the discussions, this is an attempt to make it more financially viable for larger Full Members to host smaller nations, including the three new entrants.

As per the current structure, a WTC series must consist of at least two Tests, which some larger boards regard as a loss-making exercise.