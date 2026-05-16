Gina Carano dances during final staredown with Ronda Rousey

An undated picture of American actress and mixed martial artist Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey and Jake Paul. — Instagram/ rondarousey

American actress and mixed martial artist Gina Carano danced in front of a stone-faced Ronda Rousey during their final staredown ahead of Saturday’s featherweight clash here at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, marking the last face-off before their long-awaited return bout.

Despite Rousey’s trademark intensity, Gina Carano remained relaxed, shifting on the spot as the former UFC champion held a steely glare during a prolonged exchange.

Rousey, 39, returns from retirement after 10 years away, while 44-year-old Carano has not competed in 17 years.

The pair weighed in close on the scales, with Carano at 141.4lb and Rousey at 142lb.

Carano said she had undergone a major personal transformation ahead of the fight.

"If I'm dancing I'm feeling really good," said Carano.

"Live your dreams, don't give up on yourself. That was the hardest thing I've ever done.

"That was the first victory, I'll give you another victory tomorrow night."

Rousey, meanwhile, described the moment as emotional.

"I usually kind of skip this part and get to the end but it's cool to be here. My very last weigh in," said Rousey, who insisted this would be her farewell fight.

"We're going to prove everyone wrong and I'll prove everyone right that thinks I'm gonna win."

The event, promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, will be the first MMA card broadcast live on Netflix.

On the undercard, Francis Ngannou meets Philippe Lins, while Nate Diaz faces Mike Perry. Diaz amused fans at the Intuit Dome by jokingly placing journalist Ariel Helwani in a mock rear-naked choke during fight week.