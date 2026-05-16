Mohammad Abbas achieves unique milestone during second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas bowls a delivery during the first day of their second Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026. — BCB

SYLHET: Experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas on Saturday added another feather to his cap as he completed 100 Test wickets away from home.

Abbas amassed the milestone on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh, underway here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, when he got the home side's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, caught behind.

The dismissal marked his third in the ongoing fixture, as he had also bamboozled both Bangladeshi openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tanzid Hasan, and helped him breach the 100-wicket barrier in away Tests.

As a result, the 36-year-old became only the sixth Pakistani pacer to achieve the milestone, joining the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, Mohammad Amir and Umar Gul, while his bowling average of 23.02 has been the best amongst the six bowlers with more than 100 Test wickets outside the country.

Overall, Abbas has taken 109 Test wickets in 51 innings, meaning he was accounted for just nine dismissals in Pakistan during his international red-ball career, which began in 2017.

Mohammad Abbas, who bagged six wickets in the series opener against Bangladesh, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, gave Pakistan a desired start with the ball in the ongoing fixture as he got right-handed opener Joy caught at second slip on the second delivery of the match.

He struck again in the 10th over of the innings, dismissing debutant opener Hasan to dent Bangladesh's recovery.

When this story was filed, Abbas had taken three wickets for just 26 runs in his 12 overs, with the home side reeling at 116/6 in 38.4 overs.