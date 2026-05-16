Jannik Sinner takes control before rain halts Daniil Medvedev clash

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on May 15, 2026. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner battled through physical discomfort to move into a commanding position against Daniil Medvedev in a dramatic Italian Open semi-final before rain halted play in Rome.

Sinner one made a blistering start, racing into a 4-0 lead and comfortably taking the opening set 6-2.

However, the momentum shifted in the second set as Medvedev grew into the contest, capitalising on a dip in Sinner’s intensity and energy levels to fight back.

Sinner required a medical timeout in the third set and was seen leaning heavily on his racquet between points, visibly struggling with his thigh.

Despite his discomfort, he briefly regained control, surging into a 4-2 lead in the deciding set after a fierce exchange of breaks.

At that stage, the match was finely balanced and increasingly physical, with both players pushing hard in testing conditions.

Rain then interrupted play, forcing organisers to suspend the contest with Sinner leading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2.

The semi-final will now resume on Saturday.

Medvedev had earlier forced the match into a decider after breaking Sinner late in the second set, marking the first set the Italian had dropped in the tournament.

Sinner, who is aiming to extend his record of ATP Masters 1000 wins to 33, had three break points in the third game of the decider and gave out a roar when he took the second after Medvedev sent a backhand long.

Awaiting the winner is Casper Ruud, who secured his place in the final with a dominant 6-1 6-1 win over Italy’s Luciano Darderi.