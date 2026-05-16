Joe Gomez urges Liverpool bounce back after Aston Villa defeat

An undated picture of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. — Reuters

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez described Friday’s 4-2 Premier League loss to Aston Villa as “frustrating” and urged his teammates to bounce back by defeating Brentford in their final match of the season to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

The defeat left Liverpool in fifth place and vulnerable to being overtaken by AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. in the battle for a top-five finish.

Villa repeatedly punished Liverpool’s shaky defence, handing the Merseyside side a 12th league loss of the campaign after they managed just one point from their last three matches.

Gomez admitted Liverpool’s costly concentration lapses have fueled frustration, but stressed the team must stay focused and beat Brentford next weekend.

"It’s just frustrating because it’s lapses in concentration," Gomez, 28, said in an interview on the club's official website.

"It’s fine margins in the Premier League and that adds to it (the frustration). It is what it is now, we cannot sit here and feel sorry for ourselves, we just have to do the job.

"We know what we have to do next weekend and we have to beat Brentford at home."

Liverpool have struggled to build on last season’s domestic success and are set to finish the campaign without silverware under manager Arne Slot.

"We know we have to give the supporters something to support in how we play and how we approach the game," Gomez said.

"Hopefully we end the season on a positive note - that’s the goal."

Liverpool host Brentford on May 24th.